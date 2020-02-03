Choose the right color for your hair type and texture





Your hair doesn't have to look dry and washed-out after a dye job. Here's what you should do to prevent it.





Many of us can't go without coloring our hair, whether the purpose is to change up our look or cover up our greys. While a dye job can provide a dramatic style upgrade, it can also damage your hair, especially if the color you desire requires bleaching. Want that ashy light brown you loved on a celebrity? It certainly looks good on her but would it work on you?





Shawn Chia, associate director of Chez Vous: HideAway hair salon, said that while any color will take hold on any type of hair, the question of whether it lasts or will damage your locks is altogether a separate issue. Hair trends aside, if your tresses aren't in good shape, going very light will likely put it in a condition that's worse than before.





It helps to know what shades will work for your hair type - if you are clueless about that, here are some pointers and facts that you should acquaint yourself with before you head into the salon for a color change.



Go for dark colors if you have wiry or frizzy hair





If you haven't noticed yet, light, ashy hair colors tend to emphasize the texture of coarse or frizzy hair. Work with your hair type, not against it - go for a darker color if you'd like your hair to appear healthier. Dark brown and chestnut brown can be equally appealing, or, if you'd really like to have a light color put on, have it done via highlights instead.



Don't get bleached if you have fine hair





Fine hair has a thin hair shaft and is thus more susceptible to damage than hair that is coarser. "Fine hair should not be bleached because the risk of breakage is considerably high. And it tends to further thin down the hair, causing lots of flyaways," advised Chia.





Take note: dark shades last better on Asian hair





Chia said that any colors that are less saturated (which contain less pigments), such as pastel shades, ash tones and very light browns, will fade faster than saturated colors. Lasting power also depends on your natural hair color - dark, warm shades tend to last better on Asian hair while light, cool shades work better for Caucasian hair since the two contain different types of melanin that react differently to hair dyes.





Only color if your hair is healthy





If your hair is not as healthy as it should be, it'll pay to go for regular hair treatments so that it is in an ideal condition for coloring. Not only will your hair color look better, it will also last longer. According to Chia, damaged hair is more porous than healthy hair, which causes the pigments to "leak" faster.



Go to an expert especially if you want something bold





Go to a colorist who is experienced in working with hair colors, and that's even more crucial if you're planning to go for a bold color change. A professional will know how to work with different hair types and textures in terms of varying the chemicals and time required for the dyeing process, and can recommend colors that will show up better and look good on you.



Don't forget to take care of dyed hair





You know the drill - dyed hair requires special maintenance to keep it looking fab for longer. Care for it with a shampoo that is formulated to protect and care for colored hair. Better yet, "always apply conditioner on dry hair first before wetting it and applying shampoo," Chia suggested.







"This way, the conditioner will create a protective film around the hair to prevent color from premature fading, as well as over-stripping of moisture. After every shampoo, use a hair mask instead of a conditioner - the reparative effect will be better."





The writer is a freelancer





