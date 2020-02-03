National Safe Food Day observed in Parshuram

Parshuram upazila parishad chairman Kamal Uddin Mazumdar leading a procession marking National Safe Food Day-2020 in Parshuram upazila of Feni on Sunday. -AA



National Food Safety Day was observed Sunday morning in Parshuram upazila with a call to prevent food adulteration and ensure safe food for all. A procession was being held from Parshuram upazila premises by the theme line 'Put hand altogether, ensure the food safety'. After the procession a discussion meeting was held in upazila auditorium.







Upazila Parishad Chairman Kamal Uddin Majumder was present as the chief guest at the function chaired by Yashmin Aktar, the Upazila Executive Officer, under the leadership of Youth Development Officer Md Shahidul Rahman. Special guest was Assistant Commissioner(land) Nu Among Marma, Child affair officer Borhan Uddin, Porshuram hospital officer Dr Indrojit Ghosh, Parshuram acting officer of the food warehouse Md Mozammel Hossain, Women affair officer Mir Tarin Bashar Lima, District parishad member Nilufar Karim, Local journalist Sobir Ahmed Forkan so on. The speakers urged all to work in unison to ensure food security.







---AA Correspondent, Parshuram

