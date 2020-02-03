Tree plantation, flower festival held at BUP

A tree plantation and flower festival was held at BUP on Sunday. -AA





"Tree Plantation -2020"and"BUP Flower Festival-2020" programs were held at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Sunday.







These programs were organized by the Environmental Club under the supervision of Department of Environmental Science, Faculty of Science and Technology (FST).







Vice Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari, ndc, psc, te was present as the chief guest while Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUP Professor M Abul KashemMozumder, PhD was present as the special guest in the program. The aim of the program was to highlight the importance of indigenous flowers in preserving the environment and to inspire the students to play a positive role in this field.





Besides, all BUP Officers, Teachers and Students participated in a ''Cleanliness Program" which was also held on the campus.

Leave Your Comments