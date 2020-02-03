Today's Ansar-VDP gets huge protentiality than before





Every year Ansar-VDP day is being observed on 12 February. This year it is likely to be celebrated on 13 February 2020 with new hopes and aspiration in conformity with the message of Mujib Year-2020. Hon'ble Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is going to attend the ceremony as chief guest. All preparations are on process. Ansar-VDP has a long tradition and mentionable historical achievement.





In 1971 during Pakistan crackdown, the then Volunteer Ansar Members participated. In the "War of Liberation, 9 officers, 3 staff and 635 Volunteer Members who belonged to Ansar organization dedicated their lives. A historical guard of honor was given by trained Ansar members at Mujibnagar to the first head of Govt. of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. Ansar and VDP is the largest community based disciplined organization of Bangladesh.





The total number of this force is about 60 lakhs. The female members cover the half of the total number. The organization of the force is extended up to village level. In the villages, we have one male VDP Platoon and one female VDP Platoon each comprising of 32 members. In the union level, there is one Ansar male platoon and in every Upazilla there is one Ansar Company each comprising of 32 and 100 members respectively.







Since the inception of Ansar-VDP, its members are taking part in law and order activities, Socio economic development activities & performing various other activities for alleviating poverty and improving the quality of life. As majority of its members are working at grass root level voluntarily & individually, so no mentionable study or survey has been done regarding the success, failure or impact of their performances.







Today, Ansar VDP is not confined in its nomenclature, but its idea has expanded to the very depth and height with some noble motto and objectives taken by the enrolled members in a very challenging way. Especially in the field of communication network, total defense system, safety and security of various key point instillation, industries and above all socio-economic development of the nation.





Law and order is a very key to all development activities. But due to poverty, we do not have a good law and order situation in our country. In the daily newspaper, we find very painful pictures about killing, kidnapping, hijacking, raping and illegal tool collecting etc.







Ansar & VDP's trained Battalion and Normal Ansar are deployed in aid to civil and police administration for different valuable and installation to control and combat above mentioned ill doings. Again, social anomalies are created by the violence, demonstration, hartal, called by different classes of people in the name of polities and gaining undue privileges from govt. As a result, law and order situation deteriorates but our trained troops along with police force face the unruly move for a better situation.







In every village, we have our VDP trained members. These members are being trained specially to ensure peace, tranquility, safety of peace loving people living in the remote villages. If there, arises any conflict and turns into confrontation by attack and counter attack the trained VDP member try to settle such disputes and bring it under control.





In every village of our country there are some disturbing persons who always tend to create unhealthy atmosphere and want to create group domination and there by exploiting the peace loving people.





Moreover, some interested groups want to utilize their muscle power and play a bad game in the guise of hypocrisy and conspiracy. The VDP members in collaboration with other peace loving social elites and mediators try them to refrain from indulging in malpractices. As a result, social peace, sanctity and discipline are maintained.





Ansar & VDP's focus is on socio-economic development. It is very much related with order, discipline and training. Through training, Ansar & VDP members are made disciplined, well regimented physically it and mentally strong. Training enhances the suppressed potentialities of man. By the process, human resource development is activated and thereby development is being ensured.







Every year hundreds and thousands of VDP members are imparted vocational training like poultry, fisheries, nurseries, carpentry, welding, sewing, weaving, knitting and many others. The aim of these training is to make them aware of income generating productivity and profitability. Moreover, Ansar & VDP members, participating in the above-mentioned courses are getting knowledge about technology of more quality production.





When the training is over the members by groups or individual frame a work plan, make design and go for different farming and making mini poultry, hatchery, nursery, dairy farm etc. In this regard, Ansar & VDP Bank is playing significant role. The Bank sanctions loan to its shareholders who have positive attitude to change the economic conditions of any individual of groups.







Through a micro-credit policy, this bank is functioning with its target groups. The target group is comprised of only the Ansar & VDP members. All of our Ansar & VDP bank shareholders are trained personnel. Through the training, they are made skilled, semi skilled and go for various poultry, dairy, sewing, knitting etc.





We believe our Ansar & VDP members will be more active and cordial in discharging their responsibilities with the demand of ages. If the Ansar & VDP members with Human Development are involved with local government machineries, they can have better performance with the participation in the local government machineries. Our vast majority people will come-up from poverty.





The notable achievement done by Ansar VDP in human resource development is recommendable and a matter of appreciation in the country. The people trained by Ansar VDP are the skilled manpower in home and abroad. The organization is a key factor to change a man to skill manpower and finally human resource development will come to a reality.







The immense prospects of Ansar VDP in our nation building activities may be evaluated. If the potentiality is utilized and members are properly trained, they can contribute a lot for attaining prosperity and pragmatic change of present Bangladesh. Especially the poverty alleviation program, employment creation and human resource development activities will come to a reality if Ansar VDP members are properly taken care of.





The writer is a columnist, researcher and former DDG of Bangladesh Ansar-VDP

