The scenario of jobs in the software sector

Md Mojahidul Islam President of Bangladesh ICT Journalist Forum (BIJF)



Among the products currently being exported to the software sector are website creation and design, mobile apps, games, application platforms, VoIP applications, data entry, graphic design, pre-press, digital design, support services, customized application creation, maintenance etc.





According to the data of some software entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, income from institutional enterprises in the software export sector is higher. Among other services sectors, income is more in the private initiative. There is a high demand for ERP solutions made by software makers in Bangladesh in overseas markets.







Besides, there is a demand for chat applications, billing software, mobile operators and network management software. Apart from exporting software, many organizations of Bangladesh are doing well in institutional and government-level digitalization of different countries.





According to market research firm Gartner, overall development of the software sector is possible if information technology infrastructure such as the Hi-tech park, Software Technology Park, high-speed internet connection can be ensured and the skilled manpower is increased.







According to a private survey, more than 6,00,000 people are involved in freelance-outsourcing in the country besides IT professionals. The process of creating about 3 lakh 70,000 thousand IT professionals is being continued through the public and private sectors.





Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "There has been a huge development in Bangladesh's information technology sector over the past decade. Success stories have also been created in this sector. At present, the government is taking various initiatives and preparations to meet the advent of the fourth industrial revolution and the challenge of innovations.







Trained people are being created for areas such as Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence. Various incentives are being given to encourage domestic and foreign investment in the IT industry. The target is to meet the target of $ 5 billion of ICT export by 2021."





"At least one billion dollars' worth of ICT products and services have been exported from our country this year," said Syed Almas Kabir, president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS). At the same time, another major achievement of this year is the announcement of a 10 percent export cash incentive for IT or ITES services or products exporters.





Palak has claimed that the year 2019 was a very successful year for the country's ICT sector. He said, "We have four main pillars of creating Digital Bangladesh - Human Resource Development, Internet for all, e-governance and ICT product export. We have worked on all four pillars and achieved significant success.







We have launched the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation Center for human resource development. Our young people are going to Japan. This year, optical fiber for the Internet has reached more than 3,000 unions, including nearly two thousand new unions. We have also launched the seventh-largest government data center in the world this year. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently inaugurated this National Data Center with a capacity of 200 petabytes.





The local ICT Sector of Bangladesh is growing. To showcase local innovations, growth of the sector and latest technologies South Asia's Largest ICT Expo- BASIS SoftExpo will take place from February 6-9. For more details visit: https://softexpo.com.bd/











---Mojahidul Islam

Leave Your Comments