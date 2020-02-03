'Dev partners pledge $4.25b in BDF'





Bangladesh has received a commitment of $4.25 billion assistance from the development partners during the just concluded two-day Bangladesh Development Forum (BDF) 2020 that ended in the capital on January 30.





"Out of this amount, various development partners have committed to provide $1.2 billion to Bangladesh over the next four years to face the adverse impacts of climate change," said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal while talking to reporters at his ERD office on Sunday.He said that the development partners would provide this $1.2 billion amount as grant, said a Finance Ministry press release, reports BSS.





Kamal said apart from this, the World Bank has committed to provide $350 million to Bangladesh against three projects of which there will be additional financing for two projects while fresh financing for a new project to improve the living standards of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and also for the host communities. Besides, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would provide $2.7 billion loan against six projects.





On January 30, the BDF 2020 ended with a call for effective partnership between the government and development partners for implementing the country's 8th Five Year Plan and long-term sustainable development of the country.





During the forum organized by the Economic Relations Division (ERD), the government shared with the development partners and other major development actors the broader strategies of the upcoming 8th Five Year Plan.BDF 2020 was held at a time when Bangladesh is at a defining juncture in its development journey.







The nation is now taking preparation to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020. Against this backdrop, BDF 2020 was dedicated to the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation.







