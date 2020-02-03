Students of Barishal demanded new name for Lebukhali Bridge

Students and teachers of Asmat Ali Khan Institution formed a human chain demanding the naming of Lebukhali Bridge after 69's Mass Uprising martyr Shaheed Alauddin, in Barishal on Sunday. -AA



Students, guardians and teachers of Asmat Ali Khan Institution (A K School) of the city on Sunday noon forming human chain demanded naming Lebukhali bridge after 69's mass uprising martyr Shaheed Alauddin, a student of that school.





They also demanded nationalization of this more than hundred year's old school in the city and handed over a memorandum to the concerned ministries through the deputy commissioner to press home their demand.





The program was organized by Alauddin Smriti Sangsad in collaboration with A K School authority in front of Ashwini Kumar Hall of Barishal on Sunday noon. It was presided over by Advocate Khan Altaf Hossain Vulu, freedom fighter, former student of the school and president of the smriti sangsad.





Dr. Manisha Chakraborty, district coordinator Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, Advocate Syed Golam Masud Bablu, city AL leader, Jasimuddin, headmaster of the school, Prof. Tunu Rani Kamakar, cultural activist, Sakibul Islam Safin, Bijon Shikdar, Muhammad Akash, former and present students of the school and others were present at that human chain.





The speakers narrating life and achievement of Shaheed Alauddin said, although he was only a tenth grader student of the school, he played important role in organizing mass uprising of 1969 movement in Barishal. Alauddin sacrificed his life on January 28, 1969 after shot dead by East Pakistan Rifles.







They placed the demand of naming under construction Lebukhali Bridge on Lebukhali River connecting Barishal and Patuakhali districts on Martyred Shaheed Alauddin.







They also are pressing the demand of nationalization of this more than a hundred year old institution. Alhaj Chowdhury Muhammad Ismail Hossain established this school in 1913 on the land donated by Khan Bahadur Hemayet Uddin to educate the Muslims children and youths of the region.





It was permanently recognized by Calcutta University in 1929 and played important roles in language and independence movement and so this institution would be nationalized as soon as possible, the speakers added.











---, Barishal

