Remo, Varun in another dance film



Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer' recently released and managed to perform decently. But the director isn't wasting time to bask in its success as he is already working on his next project, a dance film which would star Varun Dhawan, yet again. Apparently, Varun will play a man who hates dancing but has to learn the art for his daughter's sake.





This was the same subject Remo wanted to make with Salman Khan in the lead, but Salman chose to do 'Race 3' with him instead. Remo, who has developed a terrific rapport with Varun over two films, is anxious to revive the project. If it goes on floors, it would complete a hat-trick of films bringing the director and the actor together.



