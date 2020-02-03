Dia slams trolls who criticized her

After actress Dia had broken down mid-speech at the Jaipur Literature Festival during a discussion on climate change, and her video went viral, she was the subject of incessant trolling. From 'Desi Sasti Greta Thunberg,' to 'Dramebaaz,' she was called all sorts of names.







Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the actress has decided to not take it lying down, and has sent out a series of responses on twitter slamming her trolls. "It's called having a heart. Try it sometime. It makes you a part of the solution (sic)," Dia replied to one user. "





We must never hide the true extent of our feelings. Ever," she said in reply to another. To another user who came out in her support, Dia wrote, "Our tears our own. But our actions can continue to bring more people together and it's such a privilege (sic)."





Leave Your Comments