Hiddleston's 'Loki' series adds Owen



Hollywood star Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Disney Plus' much-awaited "Loki" series. Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role of Loki, the God of Mischief, in the series that will be directed by Kate Herron. '





Rick & Morty' scribe Michael Waldron is penning the pilot episode and will also serve as executive producer. According to Variety, the details of Wilson's character have been kept under wraps as of now.







The six-episode series will take place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' and explore a different version of the story with Loki at its centre. The show will also feature British actor Sophia Di Martino in a pivotal role. "Loki" series, which hails from Marvel Studios, will premiere in 2021.







Wilson is best known for voicing Lightning McQueen, the lead character in the Pixar "Cars" franchise. His other film credits include 'The Royal Tenenbaums', 'The Darjeeling Limited', 'Midnight in Paris', 'Wedding Crashers' and 'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou'.

