'Keen to do a film on mental health'

After doing a film like 'Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl' post her debut Dhadak, late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor seems to be ready to take on roles that typifies the Indian female today.





"There are a lot of social issues on which I want to do a film but then, I feel I would like to do a film on mental health for sure. I have been intrigued by the human psyche which is very complex and I am keen to do complex characters and films," Janhvi said during a media interaction.





Sure enough, Janhvi has been approached with a similar subject and she was just echoing her thoughts on it. Not long ago when film and TV actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide, Akshay Kumar mentioned that he would love to do a film on depression.







Incidentally, Akshay just signed a film with Janhvi's contemporary Sara Ali Khan after doing many films with her father Saif Ali Khan.Akshay has already worked with Sridevi in the film 'Mujhe Mero Biwi Se Bachao'. Is there collaboration on the cards? We don't know yet.









