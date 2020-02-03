Rituparna in 2 BD films



Rituparna Sengupta has two Bangladeshi films in the pipeline - 'Gangchil' and 'Jam'. In 'Gangchil', the Tollywood diva will share the screen with Ferdous who was supposed to be the made lead opposite her in Nirmal Chakraborty's 'Datta', but had to skip the film due to visa issues, reports Times Of India.





The film is based on a novel by Bangladesh's transport minister Obaidul Quader. Rituparna will play the role of Bijli in the movie, though she isn't keen on divulging more at the moment.





The celebrated actress is also playing the lead in another film 'Jam'. In the film, she will be seen opposite Arifin Shubho who was seen opposite Rituparna in 'Ahaa Re' playing the role of a Bangladeshi chef.Rituparna acted in Alamgir's Bangladeshi film 'Ekti Cinemar Galpo' also which released recently. The film has won five National Awards in Bangladesh.





Meanwhile, the actress has her hands full in Tollywood as well. She has several interesting films on her plate including Indrasis Acharya's 'Parcel', Murari M Rakshit's 'Chhut' and Arndam Sil's 'Maya Kumari' to name a few.











