

National Film Award winning actors Chanchal Chowdhury and Zakia Bari Mamo have paired up for a new tele-drama titled 'Bakkar Ekhon Banker', which is the duo's first collaboration for any project in the new year. Written by Mizanur Rahman Belal, the tele-drama is directed by Shakal Ahmed.





The shooting of the tele-drama was completed last Friday. In the drama, Chanchal will be seen playing the titular role as Bakkar while Mamo will appear as a police officer.





Director Shakal said about the drama, "Bakkar is a simple and ordinary man, who always remains honest at any circumstance. The story of the drama mainly sheds light on him. I am very optimistic about the tele-drama."





Momo said on her part, "I previously acted under Shakal Ahmed's direction. I liked the story of 'Bakkar Ekhon Banker'. Like every time, I have tried my best to portray my role appropriately. I hope the drama will be enjoyed by the viewers." 'Bakkar Ekhon Banker' will be aired on RTV during the coming Eid-ul-Fitr.



Leave Your Comments