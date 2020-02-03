Tigresses leave Dhaka for T20 World Cup



Bangladesh Women's National Cricket team departed Dhaka for Australia on Sunday to take part in their upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign, starting from February 21.







Bangladesh team led by Salma Khatun is expected reach the Australian city of Brisbane today with the high hopes of sealing positive results. "Our main goal is not to play in the qualifying round before the next world cup.





So we have to complete this edition as one of the best six teams. We have to win at least two games and we are confident to do it," Salma told reporters before leaving Dhaka on Sunday.







Bangladesh team flew to Australia 13 days before the main event. Bangladesh pacer bowler Jahanara Khatun said that the conditioning camp in Australia will help them a lot in the main tournament.







"This world cup is our future-deciding event. If we can do better in this edition, it will help us to go one step ahead as the women's cricket playing nation. We are a bit behind in the batting department. We have been trying to develop as a batting unit for a long time.







Now it's the time to prove ourselves," Jahanara told the media at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh will play three practice games on February 7, 10 and 12 before the official warm-up games on February 16 and 20 against Thailand and Pakistan respectively.





In the five-team Group A, Bangladesh will play their giant neighbor India on February 24 at Perth and the next three games are against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka on February 27, 29 and March 2 at Canberra and Melbourne respectively.









