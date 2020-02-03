Former Argentine forward Barcos to play for Kings

Hernan Barcos



Former Argentina international striker Hernan Barcos will play for Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashund-hara Kings in their forthcoming AFC Cup campaign and the second phase of the league, Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan confirmed on Sunday in the capital. "





We have picked him (Barcos) for the upcoming AFC Cup campaign. He will replace Lebanon International striker Mohamed Jalal Kdouh, who has been released already.







He will arrive here on Wednesday," Imrul told reporters on Sunday. "We were searching a experienced striker. He (Barcos) is such a striker. We hope his inclusion will help other foreign players know about Bangladesh," he added.











The 35-year-old striker appeared four times for the Albiceleste in 2012, but did not get another opportunity after that.In his club career, Barcos played for a number of top clubs in Argentina and Brazil, Asia and Europe in his 15-year senior professional career. Last year he played for Atletico Nacional of Uruguay, scoring 11 goals in 42 appearances.







Bashundhara Kings have been put in Group E of AFC Cup, alongside Chennai City FC, TC Sports and another team yet to be decided. Bashundhara Kings will play their first match on March 11 against TC Sports of Maldives in Dhaka.





