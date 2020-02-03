Tamim slams Bangladesh's best ever first-class innings

Islami Bank East Zone batsman Tamim Iqbal is being given a lap of honor by his teammates after becoming the second Bangladeshi batsman to score triple hundred in First Class Cricket. Tamim remained unbeaten on 334. -BCB



Bangladesh veteran opener Tamim Iqbal hit the record books with Bangladesh's best first-class innings (334 not out) as Islami Bank East Zone were heading towards victory against Walton Central Zone after ending third day of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.





Tamim made his career best innings while Yasir Ali was unbeaten on 62 as East Zone piled up 555 for two before deciding to declare their first innings. At the close, Central Zone managed 115 by losing their three top batsmen in their second innings. Central Zone still trail by 227 runs leaving them to face an uphill tusk to save the match with seven wickets and final three sessions in hand.







On his way to epic innings, Tamim joined Raqibul Hasan in the list of hitting 300 in the first-class cricket as Bangladeshi batsman. Tamim is now the fastest batsman to reach a first-class 300 for Bangladesh. He also reached 7000 runs milestone during his memorable knock.







Earlier in the second day skipper Mominul Haque reached 7000 run landmark in first class cricket. Raqibul struck the score as a Bangladeshi batsman back in 2006-2007 seasons in the National Cricket League for Barishal Division against Sylhet Division. He was not-out for 313 runs at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.





Tamim reached his maiden triple ton off 407 balls with 40 fours. The left hander remained not-out for 334 off 426 balls with 42 fours and three sixes. Yasir Ali also was unbeaten for 62 off 172 deliveries.It was another day of suffering for a depleted Central Zone bowling attack as they failed to dismiss any East Zone batsmen yesterday with Tamim and Yasir continued class batting show.





In between, Tamim and Yasir put on an unbroken 197 for the second wicket. Resuming Day two, Tamim who ended day one with 222 runs, started cautiously with Yasir to deny Central Zone's early success.The duo frustrated Central Zone bowlers near till the innings declaration. In reply, Central Zone lost opener Soumya Sarkar early after tea break but Saif Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto recovered the damage with half century stand.











SCORES IN BRIEF





South Zone (first innings): 262 for 10 in 67.4 overs (Fazle Rabbi 125, Mahmudullah 31, Shamsur 27; Sumon 3-67, Taskin 2-33, Ariful 2-30 and Ebadot 2-51)





North Zone (first innings): 207 for 10 in 77.1 overs (Rony 55, Ariful 58; Shafiul 6-60, Razzak 4-72) South Zone (second innings): 398 for 3 102 overs (Nafees 111, Shamsur 109, Mahmudullah 100*; Ariful 2-51, Taskin 1-68)

North Zone (second innings): 22 for 0 in six overs (Mizanur 16, Rony 7)











East Zone finished the third day with satisfied mood as they broke two crucial breakthroughs in the final session before stumps.Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto who struck 54 was dismissed shortly before stumps by spinner Nayeem Hasan. Nayeem also had opener Saif Hasan who added 33 runs.







Veteran Raqibul Hasan was batting on 16 while Shahidul Islam was not out on seven. Meanwhile, Centurions Shahriar Nafees, Shamsur Rahman and Mahm-udullah took Prime Bank South Zone closer to the safety of a draw against BCB North Zone on the third day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





South Zone Captain Abdur Razzak set North Zone 454 to win in 90 overs after declaring their second innings on their overnight score of 398 for three with North Zone still 432 runs short of an unlikely victory.





Openers Mizanur Rahman (15) and Rony Talukder (7) will resume North Zone innings in the final day. Two veterans Shahriar Nafees and Shamsur Rahman started the day solidly and kept composure.







The duo denied North Zone any kind of early success. Now at 34, Nafees reached his 15th first-class century shortly before Tea break. His innings was laced by 12 fours. Shamsur also got his 19th first-class century before tea interval. On his way to century Nafees became the seventh Bangladeshi batsmen to reach 8000 run landmark in first-class cricket.







But after tea break both the centurions was removed in short succession. Both Nafees (111) and Shamsur (109) were dismissed by medium pacer Ariful Haque. It was left Anamul Haque (64 not out) and Mahmudullah (100 not out) to lift the innings. Skipper Abdur Razzak made innings declaration just after Mahmudullah reached his 13th first class hundred. His blazing century came from just 70 balls.





