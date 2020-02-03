Zafar, Muhith new BD envoys to UAE, Austria



The government has appointed Md Abu Zafar, currently serving as Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to United Nations Offices in Vienna, as the next Bangladesh Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).





Besides, Muhammad Abdul Muhith, currently serving as the Bangladesh Ambassador to Denmark, has been appointed as the next Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices and other International Organizations in Vienna.





Ambassador Zafar joined the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre in 1991, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.In his diplomatic career, he served in Bangladesh Missions in The Hague, Karachi, Los Angeles, Dubai and different wings at the headquarters in various capacities.





Ambassador Zafar obtained his BSc (Honors) degree in Agriculture from Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University and MBA in Banking in Finance from Preston University, USA (Overseas Campus) as well as Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations from the International Institute of Public Administration (IIAP), Paris.Ambassador Muhith is a career foreign service officer who joined in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre in 1993.





In his 27-year long distinguished diplomatic career, Ambassador Muhith served in various capacities in the Bangladesh Missions in Kuwait, Rome, Doha, New York and Washington DC as well as at the headquarters in different wings.He obtained his Masters and Bachelor degrees in Sociology from the University of Dhaka. He is married and blessed with two daughters.





