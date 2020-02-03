From where decisions come for BNP?



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), hurriedly taking everything into consideration, calling shutdown rejecting Dhaka City election results. The BNP alleged that its agents were driven out of the polling centers, together with the party activists and they faced barriers to cast their votes.





Negative politics like, BNP tries to shutdown and Awami League resists the program, creates panic among the people and they feel insecure to lead their normal life, political analysts said. Some senior leaders of BNP on condition of anonymity said that the party leaders and workers are in confusion over how the decisions are made over different issues.





Sometimes the party's standing committee refrains from taking decisions on important issues. Most decisions reportedly come from the party's exiled chairman Tarique Zia in London, party sources said.





Sector Commanders Forum Secretary Haroon Habib told The Asian Age that both the ruling party and the opposition party participated in Dhaka city corporation polls.After the counting of votes, suddenly BNP called the shutdown. Such program is now ineffective, it only bring sufferings for the people, he said.





Professor Dr Muntasir Mamun, Dhaka University, said that political parties are habituated to taking traditional political programs for decades. These political parties consider political movements like shutdowns their democratic right or instrument. But this is not correct.





Citizens for Good Governance Secretary Dr Badiul Alam Majumder said that the political programs like shutdown can never be a democratic right. A program hindering the rights of the people of all strata of the society cannot be their right although they claim it to be so on political grounds, he said.





