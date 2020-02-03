Atiqul seeks cooperation to solve problems



Newly-elected mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam on Sunday said he is going to solve city problems with the help of all.He said, "I along with city-residents will work to solve all problems in Dhaka north.







One of our main goals is to finish the incomplete tasks of late mayor Annisul Huq." Atiqul Islam came up with the assertion while speaking at a press briefing at his Banani office in the city following his victory in the city polls.





He said more works will be done to modernize the newly extended 18 wards of DNCC. Within next three days, all posters used in the city polls will be removed, he said, adding that all laminating posters will be re-cycled properly.





He sought cooperation of all contesting candidates in the city polls for removing these posters saying "If people help us, the cleanliness activities will be done promptly. Besides, two teams of Awami League are currently working with the city corporation to remove posters."





Referring to various issues and problems discussed with Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, Atiqul said that the government and the premier will provide all kinds of assistance in solving problems.





Awami League Advisory Council Member Tofail Ahmed, Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and party's Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain and senior leaders were present.





