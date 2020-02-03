'People reject BNP in polls'



Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak has said people rejected BNP in Dhaka city polls held on Saturday due to its wrong politics.He came up with the remark while addressing a press briefing at AL President's political office at Dhanmondi in the city on Sunday.







Nanak said, "People rejected BNP in the Dhaka city corporations' polls as they pursued wrong politics. If BNP does not come out of this situation, people will throw them to dustbin."







There is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for development and good governance, he said, adding that Dhaka city polls proved that people rejected the BNP. About Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), he said it is a very easy and transparent method. "





Using this EVMs method, a free, fair and creditable Dhaka polls was held yesterday."AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque and senior leaders were present at the briefing, among others.





