Taposh dedicates polls victory to Dhaka residents



Newly-elected mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has dedicated his polls victory to the residents of the capital.





"Citizens of Dhaka embraced me with their love and elected me mayor by a huge margin. I am dedicating my victory to the Dhaka residents," he said.Barrister Taposh made the remarks while speaking at a press conference at his Green Road office in the city on Sunday.







The new mayor also said he would sincerely discharge his duties as a servant of the Dhaka residents with coordination of all concerned for making the capital a smart and environment-friendly city."I will work for all irrespective of opinions and party affiliation. I will also be sympathetic to the defeated candidates of the polls," he said.





He said the BNP's hartal was tantamount to taking stance against the people and their verdict.As per his electoral pledge of making a clean city, Taposh urged all contesting candidates to remove all posters within Monday.





