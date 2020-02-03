Coronavirus infection crosses 17,300 globally









More than 17,300 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported globally until Monday.





The majority of these cases – 17,205 – have been recorded in mainland China. Apart from these, Hong Kong has confirmed 14 cases and Macao seven, reports AP.





Meanwhile, most of the 361 deaths have been recorded in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the new virus outbreak that was first detected in December.





Wuhan is one of China's largest industrial hubs, and several Chinese and international corporations have business operations in this city. The new virus has spread to 24 countries.





Outside China, the highest number of confirmed cases was reported from Japan (20), followed by Thailand (19) and Singapore (18) and South Korea (15).













Philippines reported the first coronavirus death outside China.





WHO declares global emergency over virus from China





Earlier this week, Bangladesh brought back 316 of its nationals from China but none of them have been found to be infected. The country has also issued alerts for its land and sea ports and suspended visa on arrival for Chinese nationals for one month.





Meanwhile, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency. The UN health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

