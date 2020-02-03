SSC, equivalent exams begin









This year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations under 10 education boards begun across the country today (Monday).





A total 20,47, 779 students are expected to take part in the SSC and equivalent examinations.





Among the candidates, 10,24,363 are male and 10,23,416 female. The examinations will be held at 3,512 centres in 28,884 institutions.





A total of 1,635,240 candidates will sit for the SSC exam under nine general education boards, 281,254 for Dakhil exams under Madrasa Education Board and 131,285 for vocational exam under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year.





Besides, 342 students will take part in the examination from abroad.





The examination was rescheduled to February 3 from February 1 to facilitate the deferment of the polls to the two Dhaka city corporations.

