Detrimental effect and preventive measures





Quite environment is consider to be a basic requirement for human leaving with a good health and well-being. However, Noise pollution continues to pose a significant threat to public mental health worldwide. Our health is strongly influenced by the surrounding has become the predominant causes of several disease in Bangladesh like child development, Hypertension, hearing loss etc.







environment condition, Noise is one of the major part of environment. Nowadays researcher alarm to us about harmful effect of noise pollution, silent environment improve life span. ItAccording to United Nation world health organization (WHO) Noise pollution is generally defined as regular exposure to elevated sound levels that may lead to adverse effects in humans or other living organisms.







According to the World Health Organization, sound levels less than 70 dB are not damaging to living organisms, regardless of how long or consistent the exposure is. Exposure for more than 8 hours to constant noise beyond 85 dB may be hazardous. If you work for 8 hours daily in close proximity to a busy road or highway, you are very likely exposed to traffic noise pollution around 85dB.







A government survey shows that sound levels, in every divisional city of Bangladesh, have surpassed their permitted limits. In some places, noise levels are double and sometimes thrice the permissible levels.





According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2006, acceptable sound levels are 55 decibels for daytime - 6am to 9pm -and 45 decibels for night - 9pm to 6am - in residential areas; 50 decibels for daytime and 40 decibels for night in quiet places; 60 decibels for daytime and 50 decibels for night in mixed areas; 70 decibels for daytime and 60 decibels for night in commercial areas; and 75 decibels for daytime and 70 decibels for night in industrial areas.







Main causes of Noise pollution

Some of the main sources of noise in residential areas include

* Street traffic sounds from cars, buses, pedestrians, ambulances etc.

* Construction sounds like drilling or other heavy machinery in operation

* Airports, with constant elevated sounds from air traffic, i.e. planes taking off or landing

* workplace sounds, often common in open-space offices

* Constant loud music in or near commercial venues

* Industrial sounds like fans, generators, compressor, mills

* Train stations traffic

* Household sounds, from the television set to music playing on the stereo or computer, svacuum cleaners, fans and coolers, washing machines, dishwashers, lawnmowers etc.

* Events involving fireworks, firecrackers, loudspeakers etc.

* Conflicts generate noise pollution through explosions, gunfire etc. The dysfunctions, in this case, are likely caused by the conflict and insecurity and less by the noise pollution in itself, although that compounds stress levels too.How Noise Is Pollution A 'Hidden Killer'?





Some experts ironically refer to noise as a 'silent killer, affecting both physical and mental health'. Although noise is recognized as a major environmental stressor, there is a lack of sufficient research on its association to mental health. The Gutenberg Health Study (GHS) carried out an investigation on 15,000 people aged 35 to 74 to assess the noise annoyance from traffic, industrials sites, aircrafts, railways and neighbourhoods (during the day and during sleep hours).





Results found that depression and anxiety increased with the degree of overall noise annoyance, with aircrafts leading - affecting 60% of the participants. Strong noise annoyance was linked with higher prevalence of depression and anxiety, while severe annoyance has been linked with reduced well-being and health.





Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) has also been associated with noise pollution. According to India's Central Pollution Control Board CPCB report (2016) high noise levels can contribute to cardiovascular effects, while exposure to moderately high levels can cause a rise in blood pressure.







New research found that long-term exposure to traffic noise may account for approximately 210,000 deaths in Europe each year. A 2007 issue of Science of the Total Environment found an 80% increased risk of cardiovascular mortality for women with a sensitivity to noise - revealing noise sensitivity as a serious factor in cardiovascular mortality in women.





Child development is also greatly affected, as expressed by Dr. Eoin King - assistant professor of acoustics and author of the book Environmental Noise Pollution: "Studies considering the effect that noise may have on children have found that tasks such as reading, attention span, problem-solving and memory appear to be most affected by exposure to noise."





Dementia isn't necessarily caused by noise pollution, but its onset can be favored or compounded by noise pollution.

Psychological dysfunctions and noise annoyance. Noise annoyance is, in fact, a recognized name for an emotional reaction that can have an immediate impact.





Hearing loss can be directly caused by noise pollution, whether listening to loud music in your headphones or being exposed to loud drilling noises at work, heavy air or land traffic, or separate incidents in which noise levels reach dangerous intervals, such as around140 dB for adult or 120 dB for children.







Sleep disturbances are usually caused by constant air or land traffic at night, and they are a serious condition in that they can affect everyday performance and lead to serious diseases.





How we can eliminated noise pollution"The most effective way to control noise is at the source. If we could make planes, trains and cars quieter we would solve a lot of our problems," says Dr. Eoin King...going to the source of the noise will produce longer lasting solutions.







Using a multidisciplinary approach to tackling ways to reduce the noise levels of the main sources of noise pollution will largely influence the rates of noise and air pollution, therefore lowering premature deaths - greatly improving urban health and wellbeing.





Reduce car usage: Banning, prevention and alternatives Mumbai, which is considered the noisiest city in the world due to traffic, has targeted its motorists in an attempt to lower their record 110 decibel noise levels.







Since 2016 these levels are reportedly improving due to bans on honking and governmental measures such as fines. In addition, in 2017 the regional transport offices of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department (MMVD) started a 15-day drive as a campaign to raise awareness on the dangers of noise pollution.





In 2015 Paris also cracked down on its noise pollution and implemented a car-free day - a car ban applied to 30 percent of the capital city which led to a dramatic drop in both air and noise pollution. This encouraged the mayor's office to plan more vehicle-free days which would improve not only noise levels but air quality.







Although these are commendable efforts, limiting car traffic should be also be combined with promoting alternative methods of transportation such as light rail systems, electric cars and buses, which produce less pollutants. Reducing speed limits could also greatly improve the rate of noise in busy city centers.





Integrating trees as sound barriersPlanting more trees and greenery in cities has been proven to improve air qualityas well as mental health. It is also an efficient way to combat noise pollution in busy cities, as trees absorb sound and can create buffer zones between roads and residential areas.





Revisiting urban planning & industrial policy In India the urban development authority of every city make efforts to delineate noisy polluted industrial areas from residential areas, however, deviations from the master plan are rampant across the country.







This results in industrial facilities being built in residential areas, disturbing the peace of unassuming residents. In order to spark change, community effort will be necessary to encourage policy makers to follow the master plan. Sound insulation in industrial buildings located in residential areas may be an alternative solution.

Special tips for avoiding noise pollution in personal level





l Wear earplugs whenever exposed to elevated noise levels

l Maintain a level of around 35 dB in your bedroom at night, and around 40 dB in your house during the day

l If possible, choose your residential area as far removed from heavy traffic as you can

l Avoid prolonged use of earphones, especially at elevated sound levels

l If possible, avoid jobs with regular exposure to elevated sound levels





Md Rakibul Islam is Msc. student , Department of Applied Nutrition and Food Technology , Islamic University, Kusthia. Email-rakibulanftiu@gmail.com













---Md Rakibul Islam



Leave Your Comments