Formulate policy to restrict gender detection of unborn babies: HC

The High Court on Monday issued a rule seeking formulation of a policy to restrict the gender detection of unborn babies.The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule after hearing a writ petition.The rule also asked why the authorities should not be directed to formulate the policy and why their failure to formulate the policy in this regard should not be declared illegal.Seven people, including secretaries to the Health Ministry, Women and Children Affairs Ministry, Social Welfare Ministry, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, have been asked to respond within six weeks.Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan, who filed the writ petition on January 26, noted that detecting gender of unborn babies puts mental pressure on the mothers and that this practice is legally prohibited in neighbouring India.