HSC examinee, 2 others killed in Bogura road crashes

Three people, including a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinee, were killed in separate road crashes in Shibganj and Shahjahanpur upazilas of the district on Monday.Two people were killed when a Pabna-bound stone-laden truck hit a motorbike carrying two people on Dhaka-Rangpur highway at Choukirghat in Mokamtala in the morning, said Sanatan Sarkar, in-charge of Mokamtala police camp in Shibganj upazila.The deceased were identified as HSC examinee Rony, 18, and Hanjela, 24, and son of Khairul of Muradpur village in Shibganj upazila.In another incident, Robin, 24, son of Mamun Mia of Shahjahanpur upazila, was killed when a soil-laden truck hit his motorbike while he was going to his workplace at Kamarpara in the upazila around 11 am, said NazimUddin, officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station.