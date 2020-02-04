Diner Sheshe





"My little brother and I were different, but inseparable. He was energetic and in the kitchen cooking up a storm whenever he could, while I was happy to sit back and eat! We were protective of each other and he looked out for me. He wouldn't even bring his friends home if I was studying because he said nothing was as important as me.





I still remember, during the floods, I was bored and decided to sleep. My brother, on the other hand, decided to make us some amazing chicken soup and fries. He wanted to be a chef.





And then one day everything changed. During his 12th exams, after his 1st paper he started feeling breathless. He went in for an MRI and after, he was lying on the bed waiting to change when he closed his eyes… and passed away.

Days after that were a blur. None of us understood what was going on. I remember family and friends asking, 'but what happened'- we had no explanation.





There were days when mom blamed herself for 'not seeing the signs'. We were good people, so I wanted to know why this bad thing had happened to us. I would go about my day like a zombie, doing things I was told to do because I didn't have the energy to think for myself. There were times when I'd wake up at night and walk around the house to check if he was there -- I so badly wanted it to be a dream. Over time, the night panic attacks stopped, but I've never been able to 'get over' losing my brother, it's just something I've learnt to live with.





But he's stayed in my life in small funny ways- every year since I started teaching, I've had a student named Jason. I've realized, that losing Jason was like losing a part of myself, but mom and I believe that in his 17 years, he served his purpose -- even if that was just to be my brother. Life is strange and unpredictable and you actually just never know when it all changes. I wish I could tell him how much I love him one last time; I wish I said it to him everyday.





But I take comfort in knowing that no matter where he is now, he's cooking up a storm and making everyone in heaven swoon over his chicken and fries!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

