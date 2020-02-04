Fresher's orientation held at IU

Islamic University VC Professor Harun-Ur-Rashid Aksari attending the Orientation Program-2020 at Birshrestha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium in the university on Monday. -AA



A fresher's reception program was held at Islamic University in (IU) Kushtia on Monday amid festive mood and much enthusiasm. Islamic University organized the program at its Birshrestha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium in the morning. IU vice-chancellor Professor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari addressed the program as chief guest while Rajshahi University's physics department Professor Emeritus Arun Kumar Basak delivered speech as the chief discussant.





IU pro-vice-chancellor Professor M Shahinoor Rahman, treasurer Professor M Selim Toha, acting registrar SM Abdul Latif spoke as the special guests with IU student advisor Professor M Saidur Rahman in the chair.







Shahida Akter Asha and Banani Afrin, lecturers of law and land management department, conducted the programme while IU international foreign students' affairs cell director Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, proctor Professor Paresh Chandra Barman, business administration faculty dean Professor Arabinda Shaha, marketing department chairman Professor M Zakaria Rahman, and among others were present on the occasion.







Around two thousand students of different departments participated in the program. While addressing the program, Professor Basak suggested the students to not memorize their text.





You have to realize what you have learnt from your each class in the university. The students failed to cope with their present situation due to their text memorization. Students must have to cherish dream to reach the pinnacle of success. Otherwise your ultimate destination would be terminated. You have to discover something new that never had been done before, he added.





---AA Correspondent, IU

