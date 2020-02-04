Gazipur people call protest against extortion

Residents of Prahladpur Union under Sreepur upazila in Gazipur formed a human chain after giving a memo to the Gazipur district Deputy Commissioner against illegal land grabbers in Gazipur on Monday. -AA



The locals in Gazipur called a protest and formed a human chain against illegal land grabbing, extortion and cheating. The protest took place at Vitipara of Prahladpur union in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila on Monday afternoon where local ward Awami League president Md Abdus Kuddus was present.





The locals also gave a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur as well. Md Nur Uddin Sarkar said Md Saiful Akon, an omedar of Rajabari union land office has been claiming himself as government officials and cheating, extorting and claiming lands of locals illegally.







He is taking a huge amount of money by cheating. He is also building constructions on the government and private land illegally. Saiful Akon is harassing anyone who is taking a stand against him. However, Md Saiful Akon has denied the allegation and said he never taken any land forcefully. He also said that all the accusations are a conspiracy against him.





---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur

