Ploy to grab school land with forged papers in Barishal

Local influential people have been trying to falsely occupy the land of Bauidanga (BL) Secondary School in Bagerhat for past couple of years. Locals and school officials urge authorities to take necessary steps to prevent land grabbers from taking the sch



Rabiul Sardar (Nabin), the son of late Mahatab Sarder and a local gang is trying to take possession of Bauidanga (BL) Secondary School's land forcefully. The school is situated at Piljong union of Fakirhat thana in Bagerhat district. The gang is trying to claim the land by creating fake documents.







Even before, this gang has built house and planted trees there by encroaching the land of the school. The locals from that area have submitted a written complaint to the deputy commissioner of Bagerhat district on Sunday. The school was founded by Brajmohan Shastre in 1906.







The school land has been used for playground till 1980, said the school authority. Late Mahtab Sarder tried to claim the ground forcefully by forged credentials and failed. The authority took the lease from the government and since then various sport, cultural events and waz mahfils have been taken place at the ground every year.





When Rabiul Sardar attempted to claim 33 acres of that land in 1980 again, the school authority challenged the documents and proved that the ground is owned by the school. Yet, Rabiul Sardar occupied the land by taking the lease from the managing committee and still is trying to take the ownership of the land by falsifying the papers.







Rabiul Sardar has become quite known in the village by taking several lands forcefully with fake documents. However, Rabiul Sardar said he owns the ground because he bought it.





---AA Correspondent, Bagerhat

