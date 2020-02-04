United Hospital holds forum with cancer survivors





To commemorate the World Cancer Day today (Feb 4) United Hospital organized a Patient Forum with Cancer Survivors on Monday. With the theme 'I am & I will,' consultants of United Hospital Cancer Centre Dr Ashim Kumar Sen Gupta and Dr Rashid Un Nabi expressed their pledge in the program to the cancer patients that they are not alone. Ten cancer patients, who were present in the event and honored by United Hospital, expressed their confidence in their fight with the disease with extreme bravery and side by side the role of doctors and healthcare providers in tackling the family and social challenges also came out from the audience. Professor Dr Subhagata Choudhury and Environmentalist Syeda Rizwana Hasan was present as the special guest in the program.



