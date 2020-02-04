S'pore non-resident envoy calls on FM

Singapore non-Resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse called on the Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, at his office on Monday. -AA



The Singapore non-Resident High Commi-ssioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse called on the Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, at his office in Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday. Dr Momen welcomed him and recalled the warm and friendly bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Singapore.





Dr Momen noted that Singapore is an important bilateral trade and investment partner of Bangladesh. He pointed out that the volume of bilateral trade can be enhanced significantly if Singapore avails the existing investment facilities offered to foreign investors in Bangladesh. In that respect the Foreign Minister urged the Singapore investors to invest in Special Economic Zones which are already developed in Bangladesh, said a press release.





Dr Momen also appreciated Singapore's support for lawful labor migration from Bangladesh to Singapore. He also suggested that Singapore Government can appoint skilled, semi-skilled professionals particularly the nurses and IT professionals mentioning that Bangladesh has established 28 Hi-Tech Park and also providing appropriate training to the nurses to work abroad. Foreign Minister Dr Momen thanked Singapore for the humanitarian support extended to the Rohingyas and sought a pro-active role from Singapore on the repatriation issue.



He requested the High Commissioner to facilitate the negotiation process in ASEAN platform to convince Myanmar to create a conducive environment for a safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas who are forcible persecuted from Myanmar. The High Commissioner assured to remain engaged on the issue and continue Singapore's support for a durable solution of the crisis.







Dr Momen invited Singapore's Prime Minister and President to visit Bangladesh this year to celebrate the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The envoy also invited the Foreign Minister to visit Singapore.







