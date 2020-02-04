Industries urged to expand collaboration with univs

UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah speaks at a program on Monday. -AA





UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah, at a programme, called upon the industrial sector for quality enhancement and excllence in higher education imparted by the country's universities.





It is not possible to ensure the desired higher education only by the universities, rather alongside the universities, industrial sector should come up in this regard. Collaboration between university and industry needs to be expanded, said a press release.







The cooperation to this end will come up from both the sides. The industrial sector could take collaboration from the universities to solve their problems including its research activities, observed UGC Chairman. Professor Kazi Shahidullah made the observation while speaking as the Chief Guest at a Workshop on Current Status of IQACs at Private Univrsity and Ways to Step Forward at UGC auditorium on Monday.







With UGC Member Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir in the chair, the workshop was attended, among others, by Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Member, UGC, Professor Dr SM Kabir, Member, Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Vice-Chancellors and representatives from 44 private universities and Directors from UGC and Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). Dr Sultan Mahmud Bhuiyan, Director, SPQA Division, UGC spoke on the IQAC's activities at private universities.





Calling upon the Vice-Chancellors of the country's universities in bringing the qualitative change in higher education, the UGC Chairman noted that no university has secured a place in world ranking which is unexpected. Therefore, the main challenge of University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh is to ensure quality tertiary education in universities.







Professor Alamgir, in his presidential speech, opined that awareness raising is needed for ensuring quality education in tertiary level so that country's universities could proceed in higher education and secure place in world ranking.



The UGC, in this regard, will prepare a combined proposal and send it to the universities within a short time, he observed.





