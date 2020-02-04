Ongoing movement against CAA, NRC, NPR in India





The state assemblies of Punjab and Kerala have passed resolutions against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by respective state government. Similar resolutions against CAA would be passed by government state assembly of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.







Trinamul government in West Bengal will table resolution against CAA in state assembly. It has already passed resolution against National Population Register (NPR). Mamata Banerjee has clearly spelt from various meetings and processions that NRC and CAA will not be implemented in any way in this state.







She has alerted all north eastern states about NPR. She requested all state governments in north India and non-BJP state governments to scrutinize it thoroughly understand before organizing NPR. NPR is a dangerous game. Because whatever information one will provide here will be used for CAA. Therefore, clearly understand the law beforehand, and then start work.





She told the same to Chief Ministers of Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh including BJP state governments in north eastern region and invited all to unite to create pressure on the Centre to withdraw CAA. It is up to them if they will sit in a meeting, she replied to a questioner. It may be held in Kolkata, she has no problem.







Taking no cognizance of the above steps by Trinamul, CPIM in Kerala and Congress in Punjab, Central Home Minister Amit Shah has thrown challenge to Mamata and said whatever amount of protests are made CAA would not be withdrawn, it will stay. He raised allegation of false campaign against Mamata, Maiyabati and Akhilesh. According to him CAA would not snatch anybody's right. Whatever might be the situation this will remain in force?







After the passage of CAA last month, at least 25 persons have been killed in demonstrations so far. Mamata has declared in no way controversial law will be implemented in West Bengal. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said this law discriminates citizenships based on religion.







Samajbadi party leader Akhilesh Jadav amongst many others has raised strong voice against this law. At Lakhnow, violent protests were made, and in that very place Amit Shah roared CAA would not be withdrawn despite huge protests and they aren't afraid of Opposition. He severely criticized former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.







On 22 January, 2020 the Supreme Court of India refused to stay implementation of the CAA and granted time to the Center to reply to petitions challenging the law. It gave four weeks to the Center to respond to 144 petitions and the matter will be listed again after five weeks. Of total petitions filed before Court, the bench agreed to hear petitions from Tripura and Assam separately, because of the special grounds in those cases.







'In Assam there is a unique problem because of Bangladesh. Earlier the date was 1950 then it was extended to 1971. The extension is challenged before this Court. It's referred to larger bench.'







The CAA seeks to grant citizenship rights to non-Muslim migrants Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31st December 2014. This law purportedly refers to partition of India in 1947 by British into India, Pakistan in two wings; eastern wing of which emerged as sovereign Bangladesh thru struggle in the spirit of Bengali Nationalism in 1971.





The Supreme Court on January 9 refused to entertain a plea that sought CAA declared constitutional, saying the country was going through difficult times and there was so much violence.





The Supreme Court also barred high courts from dealing with petitions on CAA.





So the fight is both on legal and political level in democratic India notwithstanding partition in 1947 and how it will end up is a matter of conjecture. Various views including division of India has been floated in the media. It has come up with report of border killings, 7 Bangladeshis killed in 3 days, on January 24, 2020 in the long porous borders of 4200 km despite friendly Delhi -Dhaka relations.







Unless unity of two Bengal and seven sister states as given by Mamata Banerjee are re-established as per geographical and historical imperatives, there would hardly be sustainable peace and development in this region.



The writer is an economist, advocate and columnist. Email:mqislambd@hotmail.com



