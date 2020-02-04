Amar Ekushey still deeply vibrant among Bengali





Every year, when the month of February touches the mind of all Bengalis of India, Bangladesh and other parts of the globe becomes palpitating. This feeling of palpitating is not connected with any human illness but rather is deeply connected with the cultural pulse of the life of Bengalis.





That is why every year on February 21, Bengalis all over India and Bangladesh plus rest of the globe celebrate Amar Ekushey or International Mother Language Day as a gratitude towards the noble and valiant sacrifices of Rafique, Salam, Shafique, Jabbar and Barkat who laid down their lives to salvage the pride and prestige of this sweet language, Bengali language and the literature connected with it.







Bengali language and literature are not the sole prerogative of us but is the heart and soul of Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Sarat Chandra Chatterjee, Bimal Mitra, Bimal Kar, Shaukat Osman, Abdul Ghaffar Chowdhury, Ashapurna Debi, Pramatha Nath Bishi, Suniti Kumar Chatterjee, Sukumar Sen, Humayan Ahmad, Humayan Azad, Syed Anwar Husain, Sunil Gangopadhayay, Samaresh Gangopadhay, Shirshendu Mukhopadhaya, Imdadul Haq Milon, Al Mahmud, Syed Shamshul Haq, Sanjib Chattopadhaya, Harsha Dutta, Professor Anisuzzaman, Professor Ajoy Roy, etc various other reputed literary figures who were instrumental in upgrading the pride and prestige of the said language to international level.







Historical background behind the movement is well known to all of us and the movement has also earned accolades as International Mother Language Day celebrations from the year 1999 on November 17. The significance of Amar Ekushey's international acclaim is that importance should be attached towards all mother languages of the globe especially towards all mother languages of India and Bengalis of Bangladesh.







From the lists of language we do have is that there are in all 22 regional languages but officially we are well aware of that there are around 11 to 12 local communicative languages along with Bengali and Hindi as national language which is spoken mostly in all Hindi speaking belts of the country. In India Bengali is spoken in Kolkata and entire West Bengal, Tripura and Lower Assam along with quite good parts of Jharkhand and Bihar state of Indian Union.







There is a popular and touching lyric vocal music by the name of 'Aamar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari ...' which has become deeply embedded in the hearts of all Bengalis based all over India and Bangladesh plus rest of the globe.





Every year the specialty of Amar Ekushey is that of massive book fair by the name of Amar Ekushey Book Fair being held within the massive compound of Bangla Academy based at Burdwan House, Dhaka. The said Book Fair is being inaugurated by the Honorable Prime Minister of Peoples Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in the presence of distinguished personalities of Bangladesh.







The Book Fair gets carried on for a month at the said compound with people from all walks of life throng the compound. What is most interesting to be noted people from all walks of life visit the fair every year. Literary works published by well known publishers of Kolkata, Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh are well displayed in all stalls of the Fair.







Even writers from Indian state of West Bengal are also invited to attend the fair and various other seminars pertaining to Amar Ekushey being held to at different cultural venues of Dhaka city to commemorate the Noble sacrifices of five valiant language fighters to preserve the golden heritage and treasures of Bengali language.







What do we derive from celebrations of Amar Ekushey every year?





In order to be more comfortable upon English and the foreign languages we feel that we need to build up solid foundations on our mother languages. Now we find that modern generations of Bangladesh are picking up English very nicely and are able to compete in the international arenas.







Same way in India there are around 22 native languages apart from Hindi and Bengali but as all the native people are so sincere about mother languages that is why we are all able to develop profound grip upon English language.







Same way modern generations of Dhaka city are developing their English language standards mainly because of their proficiency in respective mother language. That is why Amar Ekushey and its popularity does not remain confined within Bengali language but has attainted status as International Mother Language Day celebrations.





Apart from West Bengal and Tripura from Indian Union we find there has been tremendous craze to learn Bengali language. Even there are many foreigners who do have penchant towards Bengali language along with literary works of reputed personalities. During the time of Amar Ekushey celebrations at Dhaka, there arise mass turnout from various destinations ( apart from India) of the globe to get full flavor of the celebrations which takes place through the month of February.





Even in other parts of India we notice gleefully the language of Rabindranath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chatterjee, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee etc is being revered deeply all around India as well as by people of other parts of the globe. Even it is known to me that citizens from many European and American continents do possess tremendous inclinations towards Bengali Baul, Bhatiyali and other songs similar to the above.





This makes us deeply proud that how broadly Bengali culture and literature has expanded its horizons to all nook and corners of the globe. This is really superb and sounds really enthralling to know that Bengali language and culture has deeply reached to all nook and corners of the globe.







Anyhow Amar Ekushey celebrations expanded Bengali culture to different parts of the globe. Despite the popularization of Bengali language and literature still in the Indian city of Kolkata there are quite good parts of Bengali populations who are fully ignorant about Bengali language and literature which modern parents should take initiative to impart the classical impact of Bengali language and literature otherwise modern Bengalis will not retain the totality of Indian Bengali which will turn out to be utter foolishness and embarrassment among us.







That is why good sections of Bengalis feel Amar Ekushey or International Mother Language Day celebrations still remains vibrant among Bengalis of both nations.





The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata

