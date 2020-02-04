Tapsee: The Queen of sports biopics



We don't know how she missed out on playing the kabaddi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'. But Taapsee Pannu is quite the favorite for all sports biopics. In Soorma, she played a hockey player whereas in 'Saand Ki Ankh' she was the sharp-shooter.





Now Taapsee is shooting for Rashmi Rocket where she plays a super-sprinter from a village in Gujarat. After that, she goes into Mithali Raj bio-pic 'Shabaash Mithu' where she will play the iconic captain of the women's cricket team. Says Taapsee happily, "I love sports and looks like sports also loves me back." Being the first choice for all sports biopics how does that make Taapsee feel? "Privileged and empowered.





That too, I started to feel empowered last year itself when some directors trusted me with the strongest of subjects." Taapsee feels she now needs to live up to expectations. "Expectations of those who have entrusted me with these roles and of course my own expectations. I am shooting for 16 hours a day. There is no time for anything else except for some sleep.



