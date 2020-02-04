

Saif Ali Khan is receiving rave reviews for his return-to-form with the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' which is being hailed by critics and audiences alike. Saif Ali Khan's next film with Ananya Pandey has now been titled 'Lafdebaaz'.







Saif will be seen in the role of a dysfunctional and yet a wild and perhaps slightly crazy father in this film directed by Rahul Dholakia. And produced by Farhan Akhtar.







Earlier, it was being said that Siddhant Chaturvedi was being cast as the male lead in the film, but strangely after his reaction on Ananya Panday's comment about her struggle, we are not hearing his name in the project and we are now being told that 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame Divyendu Sharma may well be replacing Siddhant in the film. "





The makers have not yet announced a name, but it seems like Siddhant will be replaced in the film because Ananya was trolled a lot after his comment which was not really mean, but it showed Ananya in poor light," says a trade source.



