Stocks continue upbeat mood





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed on Monday extending the upbeat trend as investors showed their appetite on sector specific issues based on earnings declaration.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4506.87 points on Monday with a gain of 25.36 points or 0.56 percent.Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 11.12 points and 8.03 points to settle at 1536.16 points and 1034.82 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 143,613 trades were executed in Monday's trading session with a trading volume of 189.53 million securities.





Gainers took a strong lead over losers as out of 355 issues traded, 196 securities gained price while 117 declined and 42 remained unchanged.





The top 10 gainers were Dragon Sweater, Titas Gas, Phoenix Finance First Mutual Fund, Advent Pharma, EBL First Mutual Fund, Coppertech Industries, Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mill, Aman Cotton, Fu Wang Food and Pacific Denims.





LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by KPCL, Summit Power, BSC, Grameenphone, Ring Shine, ADN Telecom, Square Pharma, SS steel and BBS Cables.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at green extending the winning streak of previous day.







CSCX and CASPI increased by 34.88 points and 60.24 points to stand at 8312.36 points and 13711.66 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 12,935,629 shares and mutual fund of 247 companies were traded, of which 138 issues advanced while 74 declined and 35 issues remained unchanged.

