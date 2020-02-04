Modern banking service stressed

Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Asadul Islam and Sonali Bank's Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui are seen in the picture, among others, at a two-day long board meeting in London.





Senior Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Asadul Islam has called upon bankers to ensure sophisticated banking service to expand Bangladesh's business activities in Europe and America. Asadul Islam made this remark on 3 February while attending a board meeting of Sonali Bank Limited in London. He further said that the government firmly intends to transform Sonali Bank Limited into one of the best and smartest banks.





Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded Sonali Bank in 1974. Sonali Bank has two branches in London and Birmingham which gives vital assistance to expatriate Bangladeshis who send remittances to Bangladesh from the United Kingdom.





The participants of the meeting discussed different aspects like banking values, code of conduct, shareholder's attitude, performance of 2019, challenges and prospects.Sonali Bank Limited's Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui was also present on the occasion among other dignitaries.

