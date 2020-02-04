Bangladesh needs more better-trained manpower





German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz on Monday laid emphasis on an increased exchange of students, researchers and scientists between Bangladesh and Germany as the growing Bangladesh needs more better-trained and skilled people.





"We want more exchange of students, researchers and scientists between Germany and Bangladesh," he told reporters mentioning that they would like to give a close look at greater collaboration. Addressing a press conference at the German Embassy, the Ambassador said there is a great amount of talent in this country and the government of Bangladesh will need to do more about the quality of education, reports UNB.







"More resources will need to be invested as Bangladesh is progressing…you'll need better-trained and better-skilled people," said Ambassador Peter.Germany is the third most popular country for international students as they constitute 13.76 percent of the total number of students in Germany. The number of Bangladeshi students in Germany stood at 3220 in 2018.





The German Ambassador said he is not happy with the current number of Bangladeshi students in Germany. "We want to increase the numbers."





Asked whether the German government has any plan to open any campus in Bangladesh, he said it is something that is possible but not at this stage. "We need to wait to see how things develop."DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) regional office in New Delhi together with DAAD Information Centre in Dhaka has been promoting Bangladesh-German academic collaboration.





Responding to a question, DAAD Regional Director Katja Lasch said they provide excellent education at a low cost. "There's a lot of cooperation going on between the two countries." She said there is no quota but they are looking for the best students, and they will continue to work create awareness among students about quality education.





DAAD Young Ambassador Khondker Muzaddid Haider, DAAD Alumni Muhammad Shahadat Hussain and Dr Marufa Akther also spoke at the press conference sharing their personal experiences and mentioned that language is not a barrier for Bangladeshi students.Ambassador Peter said they are putting in their efforts to further ease the visa process. "Things will become easier, smoother and quicker. We don't people to wait."





The German Ambassador laid emphasis on more investment in the country of which the large volume will come into Bangladesh as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). "You have a need for investment." He does not think that local banking system or stock market will not be able to raise the investment that Bangladesh requires in the next few years but the large fund will come in the form of FDI.





"We've a dialogue ongoing with the government on the business climate," he said terming the dialogue between the European Union and the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry "very good and productive" which is going on. The Ambassador highlighted the need for change on the ground otherwise, he said, not enough FDI will come into Bangladesh to pay for everything that is necessary to develop the country further.





