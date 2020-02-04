Lady Gaga



Descending from the air, Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert by mimicking her entrance to her Super Bowl halftime performance three years ago, which earned her raved reviews.





Headlining the big sports stage was a recurring theme of her Miami concert Saturday night, and the pop star sent a message to Sunday's featured performers: "I better hear no lip-syncing!"





Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will join forces to perform at Super Bowl 54 at the Hard Rock Stadium, when the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.





Gaga has denounced lip-syncing since the beginning of her career, which kicked off in 2008 with her multi-platinum album, "The Fame." Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: "I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira."





Gaga performed at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show at Meridian at Island Gardens. Toward the end of her show - which closed with an epic performance of her Oscar- and Grammy-winning smash "Shallow" - she said she hoped Lopez and Shakira shine onstage.





"I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that's doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl," she said. "They're all champions."





Teary-eyed, she thanked the audience for their support and for allowing her to perform at the halftime show in 2017."Thank you so much for believing in me. I remember when I played the halftime show and it was one of the most special, beautiful things that have ever happened to me





. So, thank you," said Gaga, who also wowed audiences at the 2016 Super Bowl when she sang the national anthem. "And once again, all my love to everyone that's performing and playing on Monday. I hope they all feel as lucky as I do right now."











---AP





