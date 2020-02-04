14-day group show features seven leading artists

An artwork from the exhibition. - Collected



A fourteen-day group art exhibition featuring selected artworks by seven leading artists is under way at Galleri Kaya in Uttara, Dhaka. The exhibition titled '7' has been organized by Galleri Kaya. It features a total of 51 artworks created using mediums like Oil, acrylic, watercolor, ink, charcoal, pastel, lithograph and mixed media.





The exhibition commenced on January 24. It features artworks by artists namely Alokesh Ghosh, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Chandra Shekhar Dey, Mohammad Eunus, Jamal Ahmed, Ranjit Das and Ahmed Shamsuddoha.The works portray scenic beauty of Bangladesh, animals, flowers, women, human relationship, birds, Buriganga River, Sundarbans, Bay of Bengal and others.







To mention a few works, artist Alokesh Ghosh's acrylic painting titled 'Still Life' shows a plant containing three roses. The background features various colors like red, white, yellow and others.Alokesh's watercolor painting titled 'Boats' shows some boats anchored on a river bank. The sky and river have been painted in colors like sky, yellow, red and white.





Artist Shahabuddin Ahmed's untitled lithograph work shows a muscular male figure running. Another untitled lithograph work by the artist portrays a galloping horse while the background contains various lines, forms and shapes of various colors. Chandra Shekhar Dey's acrylic painting titled 'Passionate Moment With Owl' shows a woman talking to an owl.







Another acrylic painting by Shekhar depicts a female figure while the background comprises landscape of a city, papers boat and others. Mohammad Eunus's oil painting titled 'Painting-2' contains various lines, forms, shapes and dots painted in colors like sky, royal blue, rose, yellow, red and black.





Artist Jamal Ahmed's acrylic painting titled 'Fishing' shows a fisherman catching fishes on a sea beach while another mixed media work titled 'Buriganga River' shows people crossing the Buriganga River on boats.





Artist Ranjit Das's acrylic painting titled 'Waiting' shows a girl donning a white dress waiting for someone.Ahmed Shamsuddoha's acrylic painting titled 'Sundarban-9' depicts the Sundarbans. The exhibition will remain open till February 7.













