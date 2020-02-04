Bishwajit's new song 'Hey Bandhu Bangabandhu'



For the first time, Kumar Bishwajit recently released a song about the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The song is titled 'Hey Bandhu Bangabandhu' and was released on a You Tube channel titled GaanChobi Entertainment on January 29.





Written by lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar and composed by Kishore Das, arranged by Manam Ahmed. The music video was produced by Imran. According to Kumar Bishwajit, the video of the song has been created to spread Bangabandhu's ideals from generation to generation and showcase his vision for the country and its people.







Kumar Bishwajit said that Munir from the film archive has sincerely assisted him in producing the video of the song through providing five hours of footage of Bangabandhu. The most prominent and least publicized footage was used partly in the video to inspire the new generation.





"I didn't do this song for any commercial benefit. Bangabandhu is a person who is of immense respect. I made this song out of my own respect towards this great leader of a great nation.





The song has been tuned and written in such a way which shows and reflects the respect of this nation that is beholden by everyone in their hearts. Hopefully, everyone will come to like that song." Kumar Bishwajit added.

Leave Your Comments