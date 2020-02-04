Tigers off to Rawalpindi today

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo speaks during a press conference in the capital on Monday. -Collected



Bangladesh national cricket team will fly to Rawalpindi, Pakistan today (Tuesday) to play the first Test of the two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting from February 7.





In the first phase of the series, Bangladesh played a three-match T20I series against the hosts which Tigers lost 2-0 with the third and the final match of the series were washed away due to rain.





But this time, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo insisted that the Tigers are equipped well to register their maiden Test win on the soil of Pakistan. However, Domingo also told that he is happy with the Test squad.





"I am very happy with the squad. We have got some good batters. We have two spinners. Obviously (Mehidy Hasan) Miraz is not fit at the moment. There are opportunities for players like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan and Mohammad Mithun to try to establish themselves in the team," Domingo told the media on Monday at the She-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.





Bangladesh will carry a big hope with Tamim Iqbal who hit a triple-ton on the eve of the Pakistan series. At the same time, Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah Riyad hit centuries and Mithun got a 60 in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) which will surely help the Tigers to be more confident to pose a strong challenge to Pakistan.







"Tamim's three-hundred is a fantastic effort and it is something that should be treasured, as it doesn't happen often. Mominul and Riyad got hundreds and Mithun got a 60. Guys have got five wickets. They have shown why they are in the Test team. It is always important for Test players to put in big performances in domestic cricket," Domingo further told the media.

