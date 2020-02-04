'We are focused on winning the T20 WC'

India wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul speaking during post-match press conference. -BCCI



KL Rahul, India's stand-in skipper in their victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Mount Maunganui, said that the side is focused on lifting their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy later this year.





India claimed a historic 5-0 win over New Zealand and broke multiple records with the sweep. It was their first-ever T20I series victory in New Zealand, as well as the first time a team claimed a bilateral T20I series by a margin of 5-0.





Rahul also took over as skipper in the second innings of the final game, after stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma walked off due to a calf injury. Virat Kohli, India's regular captain, was rested for the match.



"It was a special feeling, leading your country is always the second dream - the first one is, of course, to play for your country," Rahul said after the game on Sunday, 2 February.





"It was unfortunate what happened to Rohit. Every day I wake up, everyday I'm thrown a new responsibility. I'm very grateful and I'm loving the challenges being thrown at me. It was great to see how we responded without our main leaders - Rohit and Virat."





India won the inaugural Men's T20 World Cup in 2007 but haven't been able to lift the trophy ever since. Rahul says that the team is now keen on winning the seventh edition of the tournament, which will be held in Australia later this year.





"We're a young team, love spending time with each other, and there is absolutely no divide between the seniors and the juniors," he acknowledged. "We all have a common goal - to win games of cricket. We are all focused on winning the (T20) World Cup - that's a common goal, and we're trying to maximise our preparations for the World Cup.









