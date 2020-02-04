Nayeem on song as East Zone crush Central Zone

Islami Bank East Zone pose for a photo session after beating Walton Central Zone in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) opening round match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -Collected



Off spinner Nayeem Hasan grabbed six wickets in the second innings as Islami Bank East Zone romped to an innings and nine-run win over Walton Central Zone on the final day of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) opening round match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.





Central Zone, who resumed their second innings at 3 for 115 with 227 behind, were bowled out for 333 in the post-tea session of the final day. Young off-spinner Nayeem finished with six for 85 and Taijul Islam took two for 82 to wreck the Central Zone, for whom Mohammad Mithun played a lone hand with 83.





Central Zone needed some brave resistance from its batsmen to have any hope of forcing a draw, but folded meekly in the second innings in less than three sessions. The collapse began in the morning session when Rubel had night-watchman Shahidul Islam (17) while Taijul had Raqibul Hasan for 29 in pre-lunch session. It was left Mohammad Mithun and Taibur Rahman to lift the innings.





The sixth-wicket pair of Mithun (83) and Taibur (62) put on 113 runs to hand a batting lesson to their teammates. The pair of Mithun and Taibur easily negotiated the East Zone bowlers to carry the score to 207-5 at lunch. Afer Taibur's injury Mithun shared another crucial stand with Shuvagata Hom. Nayeem broke the 34-run stand by having Mithun.







Nayeem then got in on the act and polished off Central Zone's tail, dismissing Taibur, Sohrawordi Shuvo and Mustafizur Rahman cheaply. Shuvagata lashed out at the end with six boundaries before he was dismissed by Taijul Islam to seal East Zone's comprehensive win.





Earlier, veteran opener Tamim Iqbal who was adjudged the player of the match hit the record books with Bangladesh's best first-class innings (334 not out) as East Zone piled up 555 for two before deciding to declare their first innings in the third day. East Zone then turned the screws on the Central Zone with three quick wickets in the final session to leave the rivals tottering at 3 for 115 at the close of day three.





Meanwhile, BCB North Zone held on for the draw with Prime Bank South Zone after being set a challenging target of 454 in the final day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





Wicketkeeper batsman Liton Das struck his 15th first class century to ensure his side batted out the final day to draw the match. Liton finished the day on 103 not out, following on a golden duck in the first innings, as North Zone reached 278 for four at the close of play, 176 runs short of their victory target of 454.





Liton had shared in a 125-run stand with Junaid Siddique (61) -- after South Zone had threatened to spoil the North Zone' day when they reduced them to 72-2 in the first session.







Vataran Abdur Razzak's (2-66) twin strikes gave North Zone a scare before top-scorer Liton and Junaid combined for 125 runs to help guide their team to a safe 196-2 in post-lunch session. Junaid was castled by pacer Al Amin Hossain shortly before tea interval. The dismissal raised South Zone hopes, but not for long.





Liton and skipper Naeem Islam then defied the South Zone' bid for victory in the last session with a gritty half century stand before Naeem fended Mahmudullah's delivery for 43.





The defiant halfcentury stand between Liton and Naeem ensured North Zone secured a draw against South Zone. Liton hit nine fours and two sixes in his classic knock. South Zone Pacer Shafiul Islam who scalped six wickets in the first innings was adjudged the player of the match.







SCORES IN BRIEF







Walton Central Zone (1st innings) 213 for 10 in 75.1 overs (Saif 58, Taibur 46, Soumya 36; Taijul 5/-58, Abu Jayed 2-38, Nayeem 2-42)



Islami Bank East Zone (1st innings) 555 for 2 (declared) in 139.5 overs (Tamim not out 334, Mominul 111; Mukidul 1-71, Shuvagata 1-162)



Walton Central Zone (2nd innings) 333 for 10 in 109.2 overs (Mithun 83, Taibur 62, Najmul 54; Nayeem 6-85, Taijul 2-87)





