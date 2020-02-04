Water logging prime problem in Chattogram

Water-logging has become a critical issue in Chattogram city. Due to inundation, canal water seeps through the ground and rises the water level. -AA



Water logging makes the life of Chattogram city people miserable as the roads and low laying areas submerge during rainy seasons every year. As a result, water logging became one of the prime problems of the port city. Normal raining causes water logging in the low-lying areas in the city regularly. As a result, the city dwellers in the low-lying areas of Chittagong suffer.





The downpour often starts from night and continued making half of city submerged under water causing unbearable sufferings to the commuters and people of low lying areas.At the advent of rainy season, the city dwellers fear that the crisis of water logging will be severe in the current year than any other previous years as the regular dredging of cannels are yet to be completed.







During the down pour traffic jam almost blocked the city roads as maximum city roads went under knee high water in first 30 minutes of down pour. The areas went under water were Muradpur, 2 No. Gate, Chawkbazar, Bohaddarhat, Badurtala, Sirajuddowla Road, Agrabad CDA R/A, Bakaliya, Sholockbohor, Katalgonj, Halishahar and Dewanbazar.





It took more than one hour to get rid of water logging on the city roads. But many of the places were under water till late night though workers of City Corporation started their work to free the city from water logging. In some places water got into lo-lying home which brought sufferings to the dwellers.





Sources said, the five kilometres long Chaktai Khal had been filled up with hilly mud and sands rolled down from the upper side of the canal. As a result, the rainwater usually over-flow from the canal flooding both sides causing immense sufferings to more than five lakh residents from Bahadderhat to Chaktai areas.





Besides, three canals Nasir Khal, Bohadder Hat Khal, Hijra Khal were fully damaged due to mud and pollution earlier. Although the incumbent Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation A J M Nasir Uddin committed to the Chittagong people for making them free from sufferings of water logging, in the last two years, he could do nothing, people alleged.





M Nasir Uddin visited some areas to observe the water logging and directed the workers to remove the water logging.

"We have been working for a long time to save the city from water logging but the down pour was so heavy that it is taking time to flow down through the narrow drains and canals", he added.





He expressed concern over the uncontrolled water logging and told the journalists that he is very sorry for water logging. He said, "It is fact that water logging is a long problem in Chittagong. But, as a mayor I am yet to control the water logging."





"If the master plan of Chittagong is implemented, the problem of water logging likely to be removed. But, the tenure of master plan has ended last year without implementation. Moreover, only Chittagong City Corporation can not remove problems of water logging," he said.





He further said, "I am taking plan to make the people of Chittagong free from problem of water logging." He also said, "We need comprehensive plan to problem of water logging. We are planning with World Bank in this connection." "However, presently, I am directing the engineering section to take necessary action to remove the waters through drains immediately," he added.





Chittagong. Despite having a Master Plan for Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), no government or City Corporations took initiatives to develop drainage system in Chittagong City.





Meanwhile, most of city drains have already been damaged due to the unplanned construction and throwing the wastes to the drains by the city dwellers. As a result, the rainwater cannot flow to the river. On the other hand, sources in the CCC said, the corporation conducted dredging in three canals including Nasir Khal, Bohadder Hat Khal, Hijra Khal. Besides, the corporation excavated several new canals in some wards of the City Corporation. The canals will be navigable again after dredging.





Earlier, CCC and CDA jointly started a project for construction of 12 km long Chaktai mariners' road on both banks of Chaktai Khal. The 20-feet wide road on both banks will be constructed from Chaktai to Bahadderhat, six km long from the estuary of the canal. The sources said that the cost of the project had been earmarked at Tk 6 crore. But, the roads are yet to be constructed due to obstacles created by occupiers.





It may be mentioned that 19 tertiary canals scheduled to be excavated at a cost of Tk 140 crore under Master Plan. With the completion of these projects, water-logging would be eased remarkably. But, the project was not implemented.





The Chaktai Khal (canal) known as the sorrow of Chittagong creates immense problem to the residents of the port city Chittagong particularly during the rainy season following the overflow of the rain water. Chaktai Khal is one of the major reasons for unprecedented water-logging of the port city.



