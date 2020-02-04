



Satyendra Nath Bose was an eminent physicist after whom 'Bosons', one of the two classes of particles in quantum mechanics, was named. He was a self-taught scholar who rose to prominence during the 1920s for his work on quantum mechanics and went on to work with the renowned German physicist, Albert Einstein.He became a research scholar at a time when new discoveries were being made in the field of physics.







Quantum theory and related concepts were creating a stir in the scientific community and Bose did some important work in this field, particularly on the Planck's black body radiation law. As a polyglot, Bose was well versed in several languages such as Bengali, English, French, German and Sanskrit as well as the poetry of Lord Tennyson, Rabindranath Tagore and Kalidasa. He could play the esraj, an Indian musical instrument similar to a violin.

