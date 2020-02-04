



Rosa Louise McCauley Parks was an American civil rights activist, often known as the 'mother of the freedom movement' and 'the first lady of civil rights'.







She was an African-American civil rights activist who ignited the Civil Rights Movement by taking a brave step that no other African-American person dared to take until then. She lived and worked in Montgomery where there was a very clear demarcation of what was for black people and what was reserved for white people.







Apparently, black people were not allowed to sit alongside white people in the public buses. There were special reserved seats for them in the rear end of the bus and their seating was based completely on the discretion of the driver. Rosa Parks was born on February 4, 1913 in Alabama to Leona and James McCauley.



