



Fazal Shahabuddin was a Bangladeshi poet and journalist. Fazal Shahabuddin, the founding editor of the once-popular weekly Bichitra, was born on February 4, 1936 in Dhaka. He received his bachelor degree from Jagannath College (now, Jagannath University) in 1962. He also served as the editor of the weekly Sachitra Sandhani and worked for the vernacular daily Dainik Bangla.







His other important poetic works include Okankhito Oshundar, Atotayee Suryasto, Ontorikkhe Oronyo, Aloheen Ondhokarheen, Amar Nirbachito Kobita, Artonad, Sonnetguchchho and Prithibi Amar Prithibi. His last book Ekjon Kobi Ekaki was published in 2013.For his contribution to Bangla literature, Shahabuddin received the Bangla Academy Literature Award in 1973 and the Ekushey Padak in 1988. He died in February 2014.





